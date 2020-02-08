SpaceChain (SPC) Reaches One Day Volume of $179,212.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $179,212.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, HitBTC, EXX, Bittrex and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.