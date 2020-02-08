SpankChain (SPANK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, SpankChain has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SpankChain token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitForex. SpankChain has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $979.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SpankChain

SpankChain’s launch date was October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com.

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Radar Relay, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpankChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpankChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

