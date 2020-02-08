SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPLG stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

