SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,924,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,168,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.