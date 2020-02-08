Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $999,605.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $999,605.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.