Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,592.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $2,592.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026425 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011690 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.02647234 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000579 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

