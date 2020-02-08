Spectrum (SPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27,111.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $44,683.00 and $27,111.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00773948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007649 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

