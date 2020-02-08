SpeedCash Price Reaches $0.0162 on Exchanges (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $9,289.00 and $3.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

