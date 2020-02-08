Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0763 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $952,276.00 and $511.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047853 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00062818 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000764 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00080506 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,855.71 or 1.00186532 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.