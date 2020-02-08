Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Square worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.11, a P/E/G ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 3.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Compass Point initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.