StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00010007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,664,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,626,253 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

