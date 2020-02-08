STACS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,555.00 (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One STACS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. STACS has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $2,555.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STACS has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io.

STACS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

