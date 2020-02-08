Staffing 360 Solutions’ (STAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Greenridge Global

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Greenridge Global in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.39% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

