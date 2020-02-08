Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.23% of Stag Industrial worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 87,961 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $3,680,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

