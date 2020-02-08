Stakenet (XSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $562,333.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $562,333.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.01275207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008927 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,708,995 coins and its circulating supply is 93,846,668 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

