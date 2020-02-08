Stakinglab (LABX) Hits Market Cap of $40,821.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $40,821.00 and $509.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00346774 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025968 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,496,436 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.