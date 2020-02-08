Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $115,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.73. 1,357,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.