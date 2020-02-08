Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 3M comprises 2.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $37,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,772 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3M by 27.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $33,850,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

