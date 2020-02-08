Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 5.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $75,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 913,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $66,793,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after acquiring an additional 535,070 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. 10,664,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

