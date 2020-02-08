Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $18.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,522,000 after buying an additional 3,269,878 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 394,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.43. 89,147 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

