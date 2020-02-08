Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $20.69 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

PM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. 4,608,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

