Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $171.86. 815,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

