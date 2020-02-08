Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 37,310 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 3.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Corning worth $44,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,951. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

