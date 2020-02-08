Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 46,632 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 3.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of General Motors worth $44,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,434,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,358. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. General Motors has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

