Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C makes up about 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.12% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $28.35. 2,242,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,412. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

