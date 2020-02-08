Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,775,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 233,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.