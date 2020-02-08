Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 898 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

