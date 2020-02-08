Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 56,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $246.20 and a 1-year high of $307.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

