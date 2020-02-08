Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.