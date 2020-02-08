Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IBM in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.41. 6,260,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,571,511. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33. IBM has a 12 month low of $126.85 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

