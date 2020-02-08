Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Simulations Plus worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 103,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $601.70 million, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $832,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

