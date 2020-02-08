Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Varonis Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 273,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,929. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $90.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

