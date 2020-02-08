Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,118,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799,159. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

