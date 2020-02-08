Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Equity Residential by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,935,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,107,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207,011 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. 1,517,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,578 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

