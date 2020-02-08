Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Otter Tail by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTTR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

