Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

HON stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average of $172.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $147.19 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

