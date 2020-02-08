Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,217 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $207.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,105. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 313.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.94 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

