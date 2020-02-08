Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $7.29 Million Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up about 1.7% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $229.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,197. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

