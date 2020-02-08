Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 279.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 471,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 320,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 112,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 13,093,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

