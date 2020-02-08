Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,554,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $281,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,706,813 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $120.81. 183,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.39. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

