Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Fortive comprises about 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. 3,676,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,057. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

