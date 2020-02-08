Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,291,520 shares of company stock worth $67,649,651 over the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 4,722,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.