Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.17. 883,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $441.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

