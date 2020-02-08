Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 39,900 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 184,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,237. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

In related news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

