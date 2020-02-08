Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

CCI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,042. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.58. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

