Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,216 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $156.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,119. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

