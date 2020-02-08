Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,231 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.82. The company had a trading volume of 946,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,682. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average is $187.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

