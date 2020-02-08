Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,905 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.79.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. 1,324,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,665. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

