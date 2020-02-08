Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,111 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.91. 1,022,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.