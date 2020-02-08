Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 3,088 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 390,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 907,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,990. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,702 shares of company stock valued at $98,321. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

